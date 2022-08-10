New York – Newport Shared Charter Flight Seats Available This Weekend With Tradewind Aviation

Heading to Newport this weekend? Skip the traffic and fly Tradewind between Newport State Airport (NPT) and Westchester County Airport (HPN) in under 40 minutes!

Seats are still available this weekend!

Friday, August 12th :

HPN-NPT at 3:30pm

NPT-HPN at 4:50pm

HPN-NPT at 6:15pm

Sunday, August 14th :

NPT-HPN at 5:45pm

Private charters to and from Newport are also available at any time. Please contact a member of the Tradewind Aviation team to learn more.

Phone: 800-376-7922 option 1

Email: charter@flytradewind.com

