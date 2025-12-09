Newport Police Arrest Man in Widespread Break-In Spree; Dozens of Stolen Items Recovered

NEWPORT, RI — A 60-year-old man with no permanent address is facing a mountain of charges after Newport Police say he tore through the city on a breaking-and-entering and larceny spree that left homes, cars, and businesses targeted — and more than 60 stolen items in his wake.

Steven Kuntz was arrested after Traffic Investigator Det. Michael Sherman took a report on November 30 from a local business owner who said two items worth more than $1,600 vanished from outside the shop. Sherman canvassed the area, tracked down Kuntz, and found the stolen property — along with a stash of other suspected stolen goods.

Once in custody at Newport Police headquarters, officers say Kuntz was found carrying cocaine.

Detectives Sherman, Walsh, Misturado, and Lubin launched a deeper probe and uncovered a spree that stretched through the city: two home break-ins, an attempted third, and multiple vehicle break-ins across Newport. The stash of recovered loot included an iPad, two E-ZPass transponders, and dozens of assorted items police believe were swiped from unsuspecting residents and visitors.

Kuntz was arraigned December 1 in Newport District Court on a laundry list of charges, including breaking and entering into a residence and a business, attempted B&E, four counts of trespassing, six counts of larceny from a motor vehicle, and cocaine possession.

“The Newport Police Department takes these incidents very seriously and is committed to ensuring the safety and security of our community,” Chief Duffy said.

Police are still sorting through the seized property and working to identify victims. Anyone who believes they were hit or noticed suspicious activity is urged to contact Det. Lubin at 401-845-5735 or mlubin@newportri.gov.

