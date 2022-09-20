Continuing its commitment to ongoing year-round programming, Newport Classical presents two concerts in October at its home venue at Emmanuel Church (42 Dearborn St.). On October 2 at 2:30pm, Newport Classical hosts the Ivalas Quartet, newly named as the graduate quartet-in-residence at The Juilliard School, in a free Community Concert, to be performed without intermission in the Sanctuary at Emmanuel Church (general admission, registration required). On October 9 at 7:30pm in the Recital Hall at Emmanuel Church, Newport Classical’s Chamber Series continues with Memphis-based flutist Adam W. Sadberry, known for his radiant tone, in a program featuring the tango-inspired music of Argentine composer Astor Piazzolla, plus works by J.S. Bach, Valerie Coleman, William Grant Still, Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson, and César Franck, spanning from 1722 to the present day.

The prize-winning Ivalas Quartet is known for its work inspiring young musicians and musicians-to-be with the sounds of music from cultures and communities that echo their own. Ivalas seeks to disrupt and enhance the classical music world with voices less known and sometimes unheard. Ivalas Quartet strives to bring all kinds of audience members together in musical celebration. This will be a perfect Sunday afternoon for the youngest listeners and the whole family!

Flutist and educator Adam W. Sadberry is paving a distinctive career with his citizenry, creativity, and vibrancy both on and off stage. As a winner of Concert Artists Guild’s 2021 Victor Elmaleh Competition, he is making his debuts with Chamber Music Detroit, Newport Classical, Scottsdale Performing Arts, Macon Concert Series, Strings Music Festival, Pro Musica: San Miguel de Allende, Northeast Kingdom Classical, Glema Mahr, Dumbarton Concerts, and more. Sadberry makes his debut at the Kaufman Music Center in New York in March 2023, where he will premiere a composition by Dameun Strange that is inspired by Adam’s late grandfather and unsung hero of the Civil Rights Movement, L. Alex Wilson.

Up next on November 4 on the Newport Classical Chamber Series, the Grammy Award-winning Parker Quartet will perform a new work by Caroline Shaw alongside well-known pieces by Beethoven and Barok. Venezuelan pianist Gabriela Martinez performs a program on February 17, featuring selections by historical and living composers including Caroline Shaw and Viet Cuong, plus Brazilian composer Heitor Villa-Lobos, among others. Virtuoso 25-year-old violinist Randall Goosby will perform alongside pianist Ann Han on March 10, blending traditional and 20th century works of Beethoven, Grant Still, Ravel and Boulanger. Cellist Thomas Mesa and pianist Ilya Yakushev perform a program on April 21 that unites the music of Bach and Rachmaninoff with contemporary works by Lera Auerbach and Kevin Day. On May 19, the Kenari Quartet showcases the stylistic versatility of the saxophone in a program that features the music of Bach, Mendelssohn, Jennifer Higdon, and David Maslanka. Then on June 9, violinist William Hagen will conclude the 2022-23 Chamber Series with a program featuring rarely heard works by Louise Farrenc, Clara Schumann, Harry Thacker Burleigh, and more.

For Newport Classical’s complete concert calendar, visit www.newportclassical.org/concerts.

