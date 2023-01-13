Newport Man Charged With Arson

On January 11th the Statewide Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Matthew Parello with one count of first-degree arson, two counts of vandalism, and one count of willful trespass.

The alleged acts occurred in Newport on September 17, 2022. The Newport Police Department conducted the investigation.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on February 2, 2023, in Newport County Superior Court.

