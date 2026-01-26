Newport Man Claims $32,000 Lottery Prize Just Days Before Ticket Expired

Two Aquidneck Island men are starting the year with some extra cash — including one winner who cut it awfully close.

A Newport man claimed a $32,000 Wild Money jackpot just five days before his ticket was set to expire, lottery officials said. The winning ticket was from the Jan. 27, 2025 drawing, and players have one year to come forward.

He bought the lucky ticket at Joe’s Kwik Marts, 864 West Main Road in Middletown. Instead of becoming a worthless slip of paper, it turned into a timely boost — the winner said he plans to use the money to help his family.

Not far away, another local player was celebrating his own score.

A Middletown man claimed a $25,000 Daily Numbers prize from the Jan. 5, 2026 evening drawing after placing a $5 wager on a 4-digit straight bet at Shell, 1149 West Main Road in Middletown.

One was down to the wire. The other just plain lucky. Either way, two local tickets turned into serious cash.

