Newport Mansions hosting fun family activities

The Newport Mansions are hosting outdoor activities for children each Tuesday and Thursday through August 25.

The programs, targeted to ages 5 to 7, are divided into two series:

• Traveling Tuesdays will change location each week, including all Preservation Society properties in Newport that are open this summer. Children will learn a little bit about history and create crafts connected to these historic places. Upcoming programs are “Journey to Japan” at Isaac Bell House, “Dream Designer House” at Chateau Sur Mer, “Horses, Carriages, and Things that Go” at The Elms, “Teatime Around the World” at Marble House, “Colonial Kids” at Hunter House, and “Collect the World” at Rosecliff.

• Thursdays in the Garden will take place at Green Animals Topiary Garden in Portsmouth each week, with an emphasis on nature. The next programs are “Butterfly Hunt,” “Plants Dance,” “Compost Kids,” “Bug Buddies,” “Music of the Garden” and “Hummingbirds.”

Each program begins at 10:30 a.m. and lasts for one hour. Space is limited and reservations must be made in advance. All children must be accompanied by a parent or adult guardian. For Preservation Society members, the material fee is $5 per child; for nonmembers, the fee $10 per child. One adult caregiver is admitted for free; there is a $5 fee for additional caregivers.

Descriptions of each activity may be found at www.newportmansions.org/learn/family-programs.

