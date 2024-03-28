Newport Mansions Offer Free Admission to Local Residents April 6-7

Residents of Newport County are invited to visit The Preservation Society of Newport County’s open houses and properties for free on Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7.

This offer applies to residents of Jamestown, Newport, Middletown, Portsmouth, Tiverton and Little Compton. Free admission is also extended to personnel stationed at Naval Station Newport and their immediate family, as well as students of Salve Regina University. Proof of residence, or a Naval Station Newport or Salve Regina student ID, is required.

The Breakers, Marble House and The Elms are open both days from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Rosecliff, including the exhibition “Gilded Age Newport in Color,” is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Houses and grounds close one hour after last tour admission. This offer does not include specialty tours such as Beneath The Breakers or The Elms Servant Life.

Experience the beauty and grandeur of The Breakers, Marble House, The Elms and Rosecliff. These wonderfully preserved historic houses appear in Julian Fellowes’ “The Gilded Age” series on HBO, and they have awed generations of visitors.

Download the free Newport Mansions audio tour app, bring your earbuds and hear the fascinating stories of people who lived and worked in these grand mansions. Children’s audio tours at The Breakers and Marble House bring the houses to life for young imaginations, with cool sound effects and fun characters like the dolphin under the staircase fountain (don’t call him a fish!) and the Sun God who brags about his fabulous curly hair.

City of Newport residents receive free admission year-round by presenting proof of residency. This offer excludes specialty tours such as Beneath The Breakers, The Elms Servant Life, Sparkling Lights at The Breakers and Inside “The Gilded Age.”

Newport County Days also will be offered June 8, 9 and 10 and October 26 and 27. For more information, see www.newportmansions.org/ events/newport-county-days .

