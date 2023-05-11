Newport Mayor Xay Endorses Gabe Amo for Congress

Newport Mayor Xay Khamsyvoravong on Thursday endorsed Gabe Amo for Congress in the special election for Rhode Island’s First Congressional District.

Khamsyvoravong won a seat on the Newport City Council in 2022 by the largest margin in modern Newport history and went on to be unanimously elected as Mayor by the City Council. Amo is the first candidate who has earned a mayoral endorsement in the 2023 special election for Congress.

“Mayors need partners in Congress who we can count on to show up and help when it matters most. Gabe Amo was often the first call from the White House that my colleagues across the country received when they were guiding their communities through their darkest moments and hardest challenges,” said Khamsyvoravong. “I’ve known Gabe for almost twenty years, and he’s always showed up for Rhode Islanders. I’m proud to endorse Gabe Amo to represent Rhode Island’s First Congressional District.”

This major endorsement is another indication of the campaign’s momentum; Gabe Amo for Congress recently announced a fundraising haul of over $200,000 and a senior leadership team with significant national and local experience.

“I’m proud to be endorsed by a leader who has been a longtime champion for Rhode Island and the people of Newport. Mayor Xay is part of a new generation of leadership and his support is a stamp of approval for the Rhode Island values and vast experience that I’ll bring to Congress on day one,” said Amo. “I look forward to meeting people in the City by the Sea, and across the district, to hear their stories and discuss how we can make Rhode Island stronger than ever.”

