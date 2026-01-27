Newport Parking Ban on Thames and Spring Streets Runs Tuesday Night into Wednesday Morning

Snow crews are rolling — and parked cars are in the way.

City officials have issued an emergency overnight parking ban for two of Newport’s busiest streets as snow removal efforts ramp up following the winter storm.

The ban hits Thames Street and Spring Street starting 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 27, and runs through 8 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 28.

This isn’t citywide — but it’s targeted where it matters most. Crews need a clear path to clear snow from two major arteries that see constant traffic.

Where you CAN’T park:

* Thames Street: Poplar Street to Morton Avenue

* Spring Street: Morton Avenue to Bull Street/Broadway

Cars still sitting there 30 minutes after the ban begins risk getting towed.

Officials say the move is critical to speed up plowing and keep downtown streets safe and passable as cleanup continues.

Drivers looking for a spot can use free off-street parking at:

* Gateway Center

* Mary Street lot

* Touro Street lot

Meanwhile, daytime snow removal continues citywide as crews work to dig Newport out and restore normal traffic flow.

