Newport Orders Parking Bans in Fifth Ward, Yachting Village, Kerry Hill and The Point Ahead of More Snow

NEWPORT, R.I. — City officials are expanding snow removal efforts and rolling out additional mandatory parking bans as Newport continues digging out from this week’s storm and braces for more snow this weekend.

The city’s Public Services Department said daytime snow operations remain underway, with crews working to clear streets narrowed by heavy accumulation. To allow plows and equipment full access, parking will be prohibited in several neighborhoods Friday and Saturday, and vehicles left on the street risk being towed.

Friday parking ban: Lower Thames and Spring Street corridor

A mandatory parking ban will be in effect Friday, Jan. 30, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Lower Thames and Spring Street area, including:

Morton Avenue; Webster Street; South Baptist Street; Carey Street; Extension Street; Narragansett Avenue; Pope Street; Hammond Street; Howard Street; Dixon Street; Young Street; McAllister Street; Dennison Street; Lee Avenue; Brewer Street; Dean Street; Ann Street; Holland Street; Dearborn Street; Simmons Street; Grafton Street; Stockholm Street; Potter Street; Lucas Avenue; Connection Street; Bacheller Street; Byrnes Street; and Marchant Street.

Saturday parking ban: Kerry Hill and The Point

A second mandatory ban will take effect Saturday, Jan. 31, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Kerry Hill neighborhood and on Second and Third streets in The Point.

Streets affected include: Farewell Street; Warner Street; Tilden Avenue; Burnside Avenue; Callender Avenue; Kingston Avenue; Pond Avenue; Gould Street; Park Street; Clinton Avenue; Bayview Avenue; Newport Avenue; Pleasant Street; Malbone Road (Warner to Broadway); Johnson Court; Bowser Court; Shiloh Court; Pearl Street; Stewart Street; Equality Park Place; Equality Park West; Caleb Earl Street; Dr. Marcus Wheatland Boulevard; Marlborough Street (Farewell to Broadway); Oak Street; Collins Street; Davis Court; Heath Street; Bosworth Court; Feke Street; Edward Street; Covell Street; White Street; Appleby Street; Second Street; and Third Street (south of Admiral’s Gate).

What residents need to know

City officials said streets listed under the bans will be closed to on-street parking while snow removal is underway. Residents in impacted areas are required to move vehicles to off-street locations during posted hours.

Officials emphasized the restrictions are necessary to restore safe travel lanes and prepare for additional snowfall forecast this weekend.

Residents will receive alerts ahead of each ban. Those not already enrolled in the city’s notification system are encouraged to sign up for emergency alerts at CityofNewport.com/Alerts.