Only in Newport: Cottage Addition Triggers Waterfront Fight on The Point

A waterfront property fight in Newport’s historic Point neighborhood is turning into a classic case of “I got mine, now you can’t.”

Supporters of a cottage renovation at 88 Washington Street, owned by William and Lisa Ruh, say a small but vocal group of nearby property owners are trying to block an addition to an existing cottage that has already cleared historic review — while living in significantly larger waterfront homes themselves. They argue the real issue isn’t preservation, but protection of private water views.

At the center of the dispute is the William Tripp House, often portrayed by opponents as an untouchable colonial relic. But project backers say that narrative leaves out key context. The structure was purchased in 1965 for $1, disassembled in Providence, and partially reassembled at its current Newport site as a summer residence — making it, they say, a reconstruction rather than an original, continuously standing 18th-century structure.

The proposal is not a new build, but an addition to the existing 1,600-square-foot cottage. Supporters say the design has already been approved by local and state historic commissions after numerous revisions required specifically to respect both the Tripp House and the character of the Point neighborhood. The current CRMC setback variance request, they say, stems from those required design changes — not an attempt to overbuild.

By the numbers, they argue the scale issue doesn’t hold up:

Washington Street comparisons

* 94 Washington St. (owned by an opponent) – 4,534 sq. ft., 37% lot coverage

* 86 Washington St. (owned by an opponent) – 6,947 sq. ft., 28% lot coverage

* 88 Washington St. (existing) – 1,600 sq. ft., 8% lot coverage

* 88 Washington St. (proposed) – 3,412 sq. ft., 20% lot coverage

Supporters note the finished cottage would remain smaller than neighboring houses and cover less of its lot than those properties.

Opposition leaders include Peter Denton, Perry Harris, and Ed Kane. Backers of the project argue these neighbors have a history of aggressively opposing nearby property improvements after completing substantial work on their own homes. They also point to the fact that Perry Harris and his wife, Karen, were involved in building and developing timeshare properties on Newport’s waterfront, which blocked harbor views and limited public waterfront access. Supporters argue this undercuts the opposition’s current arguments centered on view protection and access.

Project supporters further challenge a statement made by opponents that the Tripp House is “the second most historic house in the State of Rhode Island.” They say no local, state or federal registry assigns such a ranking. While the Tripp House is listed as a contributing structure within the Newport National Historic Landmark District — alongside hundreds of other vernacular buildings — supporters argue the “second most historic” label has no formal basis and diminishes the significance of other historic landmarks across Rhode Island, from the Colony House to Brown University to The Breakers and other Gilded Age estates.

They also emphasize a legal point: Rhode Island law does not guarantee private view corridors across someone else’s property.

To supporters, the message from critics is straightforward — development was acceptable when it benefited them, but not now. They warn that blocking an addition that has cleared historic review and complied with required design changes could set a precedent affecting property rights well beyond this single lot.

The dispute heads to a public hearing Thursday, Jan. 29 at 6 p.m. at Newport City Hall, where both sides are expected to show up ready for a fight. Supporters of the project say they are urging members of the public to attend and push back against what they describe as heavy-handed neighborhood opposition, arguing the case is about fairness, consistency, and protecting property rights.

In Newport, even a cottage addition can turn into a battle over property rights, preservation — and whether private shoreline views from some of the neighborhood’s largest homes outweigh the rules.

