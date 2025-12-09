Newport Recreation Announces Winter Programs, Holiday Events

NEWPORT, R.I. – Newport Recreation is kicking off the holiday season with a packed schedule of winter programs and special events at The Hut, aiming to give families plenty of ways to celebrate and keep kids active during the colder months.

From a visit with Santa to youth sports and creative activities, the department is offering programs for children from kindergarten through middle school, as well as family-friendly holiday events.

Holiday events at The Hut

Santa at The Hut – Free

Sunday, Dec. 14 | 10 a.m.–noon

Santa Claus will visit The Hut for a festive morning meet-and-greet. Families are invited to stop by, say hello, and take their own holiday photos. The event offers a relaxed setting for children to share their Christmas wishes.

For more information, call 401-845-5800.

Vacation Camp

Dec. 22–23

Newport Recreation will host a two-day Vacation Camp for children in grades K–4. The program includes seasonal crafts, games and group activities designed to keep kids busy and engaged during school break.

Fee: $80 per child

Registration: Required at register.communitypass.net

Winter Paint Party – The Hut

Tuesday, Dec. 30

Young artists can take part in a winter-themed paint session at The Hut.

Ages 6–10: 10–11 a.m.

Ages 11 and older: 1–2:30 p.m.

Registration is required at register.communitypass.net.

Youth sports programs

Basketball Recreation League (Grades 1–8)

Newport Recreation will once again offer its popular Basketball Recreation League for students in grades 1–8. The league focuses on skill-building, teamwork and sportsmanship in a non-competitive setting. Players will participate in practices and scrimmages; no standings or scores are kept.

Dates: Jan. 3, 10, 17, 24, 31; Feb. 7, 14, 21, 28

Location: Martin Recreation Center (The Hut)

Fees: Before Nov. 30: $80 for residents, $120 for nonresidents After Nov. 30: $100 for residents, $140 for nonresidents

Registration deadline: Dec. 15

More details are available at CityofNewport.com/Recreation.

Instructional Basketball (Kindergarten–1st Grade)

For the youngest players, the department is offering an instructional basketball program for kindergarten and 1st-grade students, introducing basic skills and drills in a supportive, beginner-friendly environment.

Dates: Jan. 3, 10, 17, 24, 31; Feb. 7

Time: Saturdays, 8–8:45 a.m.

Fee: $60 for residents, $80 for nonresidents

Registration deadline: Dec. 15

Questions about youth basketball programs may be directed to Dave Vieira at dvieira@newportri.gov or 401-845-5813.

