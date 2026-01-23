Parking Bans Announced as Newport County Braces for Heavy Snowfall

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the region, with forecasters warning that travel could become hazardous as 8 to 15 inches of snow are possible.

In response, the City of Newport has announced a mandatory parking ban to help crews clear roads safely and efficiently. The ban will begin at 9 a.m. Sunday and remain in effect until 9 p.m. Monday.

City officials are urging residents to move vehicles off streets and take advantage of free designated parking at the Gateway Center, Mary Street, and Touro Street, or to use private driveways where available. Vehicles left on restricted streets during the ban may be towed.

The parking ban applies to multiple roadways across the city, including major corridors such as Broadway, Thames Street, Bellevue Avenue (Kay Street to Bowery Street), Spring Street, Washington Street, and Farewell Street, along with numerous residential streets.

After the storm, residents and business owners are reminded that sidewalks must be cleared within four hours to maintain safe pedestrian access.

Nearby communities are also preparing for the storm. Middletown and Portsmouth have both announced parking bans beginning Sunday at 9 a.m., with end times to be determined.

Officials recommend limiting travel during the height of the storm and allowing snowplows and emergency vehicles plenty of room to operate as cleanup efforts continue.

