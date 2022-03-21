Newport’s Spring Recycling Day Returning to Easton’s Beach in April

In conjunction with the 52nd anniversary of Earth Day, the City of Newport is inviting residents to take part in the return of its annual Spring Recycling Day on Saturday, April 23, 2022 from 8 a.m. to noon at Easton’s Beach, 175 Memorial Blvd.

The annual event is specifically intended for “harder to recycle” items including E-Waste, clothing, and textiles, scrap metal, rigid plastic, and cooking oils. Free paper shredding for up to three banker’s boxes will also be offered on-site.

Please note that this will be the only City sponsored recycling event held this year, and is open to City of Newport residents only.

This year’s event will include the following opportunities for Newport residents:

• Electronic Waste Recycling: Indie Cycle, LLC will be accepting electronic items including computers, laptops, monitors, televisions, routers, PDAs, cell phones, mice, keyboards, ink-jet printers, toner cartridges, CD/DVD players, radios, cameras, network equipment, wires, stereos, speakers, telephones, microwaves, small household appliances, and acid lead batteries such as auto/marine and back-ups. Anything with a wire! A $10 disposal fee will be charged for large wooden encased speakers ($5 for small), laser-jet printers, air conditioners, dehumidifiers, dorm-sized refrigerators, water coolers and other coolant-containing devices. Please note, all above should not be actively leaking. Additional charges may apply to large copy machines and printers. Indie Cycle does not accept light bulbs, single use batteries, plastic tapes/disks, glass plates or bowls, broken TV tubes or hazardous materials. For more information: www.indiecycle.com or email indiecycle@gmail.com.

• Paper shredding: Bring up to 3 banker boxes of sensitive paper documents to be shredded. 3 boxes limit for each resident for shredding will be enforced. No commercial businesses accepted. ONLY sensitive documents, no magazines or newspapers.

• Clothing and Textiles: Big Brothers Big Sisters of RI will be available to accept donations of clothing and other textiles. Clean textiles with tears or stains are accepted. Please visit www.DonateRI.org for more information.

• Scrap metal: Metal hangers, pots, pans, metal chains, screws, nails, and any other item that is primarily made out of metal. NO items containing Freon or hazardous waste accepted in the metal container.

• Rigid plastics: Plastic containers over 2 gallons, old recycling bins & trash barrels, plastic toys, buckets, milk crates, laundry baskets, plant pots and more.

• Cooking oil: Newport Biodiesel will be accepting all vegetable cooking oil for recycling.

• Bulky Waste Items for Disposal: TWO Bulky items (ex: one couch, one table) per household MAXIMUM (there is a six-item max for homeowners who own multiple homes). Residents must call in advance (401-845-5617) to make an appointment. When calling for an appointment, please leave your name, address and the two items for disposal. Appointments will be accepted until NOON on Friday, April 22, 2022. Proof of residency MUST be presented on the day of the event. ELIGIBLE BULKY ITEMS DO NOT INCLUDE hazardous waste (including refrigerators, air conditioners and dehumidifiers), electronics, plastic bags, mattresses or Styrofoam.

What we will NOT accept at this event:

• No Household Hazardous Waste will be accepted at this event. RIRRC will hold the Eco-Depot event for the collection of household hazardous waste in Newport on Saturday, September 26th at Easton’s Beach from 8 am to 12 noon. For more information on Eco-Depot events for household hazardous waste disposal, please visit https://www.rirrc.org/recycling-composting-disposal/hazardouswaste/household-hazardous-waste or call RIRRC at 401-942-1430 ext. 241.

• No Styrofoam will be accepted at this event. Please reuse it or bring your Styrofoam to RIRRC at 65 Shun Pike in Johnston, RI.

• NO Mattresses will be accepted at this event. Newport residents are eligible to participate in the Mattress Recycling Program. Mattresses that are clean, dry and free of infestation may be brought to the Waste Management Transfer Station located at 65 Halsey Street, (401) 847-0230 for FREE.

• No Plastic bags will be accepted at this event. Please reuse them or bring your plastic grocery bags and other types of clean & dry plastic film to local retailers for inclusion in their recycling program (Stop & Shop, TJ Maxx, Shaw’s, etc.)

IMPORTANT NOTES:

• There will be no entry until 8 a.m. and gates will close at 12 noon.

• This event will be held rain or shine.

• Proof of residency required.

For questions about the proper disposal/recycling of items not accepted in the City-issued carts, please visit the RIRRC A-Z List: http://atoz.rirrc.org/.

