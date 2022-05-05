Obituary: Aaron Lee Davis (1966 – 2022)

Aaron Lee Davis, 55, of Rhode Island Ave., Newport RI, passed away on April 14, 2022, in the loving arms of his wife, Soad (Mahir) after a heroic six-year battle with cancer (uveal melanoma). He was born on October 16, 1966, at Kent County Hospital, Warwick, RI. Besides his wife, he is survived by his parents, Asa S. Davis Jr., and Mary Dianne VanDemark; daughters Hannah (Bilokonsky), Alyssa, Kendra, and Camille; sons Salim and Jibril; and brothers Asa III, Aric, Drew and Christian. Family funeral services were held privately.

Two Celebration of Life events and memorial bike rides will take place in Newport, RI in July 2022 and in Paris France, in September 2022. Aaron was a graduate of Johns Hopkins University and received a Master’s in Journalism from Columbia University. In his professional life, he was a corporate executive for American Power Conversion (VP of Channel Sales and Marketing) and Schneider Electric (Chief Marketing Officer). In his position at Schneider Electric, he lived in Paris, France. Over the years, in the U.S., he resided in Rhode Island, Maryland & New York. In his youth, Aaron was a standout baseball player and also wrestled and played basketball for Bishop Hendricken High School. He particularly enjoyed family and friend pickup basketball games. As a young adult, he developed a passion for cycling.

Aaron was a strong and avid cyclist who lived his passion without restrain, riding his two wheels in all corners of the globe creating and sharing lifetime experiences with his biking friends and communities. He had a great interest and extensive knowledge of History. Beyond dates and places, it’s the human behavior, circumstances, strategical decision-making he was drawn to. When combined with a cycling adventure, the narration will have you at the edge of your seat waiting for punchline around the corner with the next pedal stroke.

At a young age Aaron developed a hunger for knowledge, and possessed an insatiable curiosity, a lifelong learner, no topic or subject was too small or dull. Quoting him…” curiosity is the greatly preferred use of your psychological real estate….” Throughout his executive career, he was and is remembered by his former teams, colleagues, and professional peers around the globe as passionate, intelligent, innovative and charismatic leader, implementing innovative approaches to international marketing. He will constantly challenge the status quo, provocative in a captivating, often humorous manner, and always with humility and empathy. His ability to inspire, challenge, engage and motivate each and every one defined his leadership.

When faced with the diagnosis of an incurable cancer, the display of Aaron’s courage, grace, even humour, and positive outlook, as the disease progressed and during the hardest of time of medical procedures, are all lessons and inspirations he leaves us with. A resilient figure in the face of adversity. A true advocate for his ocular melanoma community, he was never shying away from a trial that could help move the needle. Always an example of Hope. May it be throughout his professional career, his cycling adventures, his travels around the globe, he touched so many lives with his kindness, generosity, inspirational optimism even when facing adversity, brightness, and love. He had a way of being that would put anyone at ease.

He will be unbearably missed, but his inspiration, his generosity, his passion, and love for everything life has to offer will live on in the hearts of many. He will always be remembered as a kind and loving husband, father, brother, son and friend and extended relatives and members of the Davis, Mahir, Dowdell, Lariviere and Carnevale families, personal friends, colleagues, and his cycling buddies.

A pure soul, a unique spirit. He was a gift to all of us that we will forever cherish. So grateful to you Aaron, today, tomorrow, and always. Ride on.

Donations can be made in his name the Ocular Melanoma Research Foundation www.justgiving.com/campaign/AaronDavis .

