Obituary: Andrew Victor Goodburn (2005-2024)

Andrew Victor Goodburn: June 28, 2005-May 9, 2024

Andrew touched the lives of everyone he met. His wide smile was a hallmark of his zeal for life and uninhibited joy. He loved to eat, to sail, to talk, backpacking in the Adirondacks, skiing, JROTC, European cars, Star Wars, Beavertail, board games and painting model figurines. He was a devout Catholic, a loyal friend, and a beloved family member.

He leaves behind his parents, Jennelle and David, and his brothers, Ryan and Matthew. He also leaves his grandparents (Jarret), aunts, uncles and cousins (Grondin, Hughes, Dube, Floody-Taylor, Jarret, Bunker, Whittenhall, Richardson), a grieving community and so many people he called friend.

A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mark Catholic Church, 60 Narragansett Ave., Jamestown, on Wednesday, May 15 at 11:00 am.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a gift to St. Mark Parish Outreach: St. Mark Church, Attn – Outreach, 60 Narragansett Ave., Jamestown, RI 02835.

