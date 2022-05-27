Obituary: Earle Copeland Stubbs (1946-2022)

Earle “Stubby” Stubbs, passed away on Sunday at home.

The son of Alan and Shirley Stubbs, Stubby was born and raised in Springfield, VT. He attended Kimball Union before graduating from Springfield High School. He then went on to Wentworth Technical Institute before receiving his BFA from the Rhode Island School of Design.

Stubby was drafted by the Army and served in the Vietnam War. He was awarded the Purple Heart.

Winner of the Shields National Championship in 1985, Stubby was a passionate and competitive sailor. He served as Commodore of the Ida Lewis Yacht Club, and was also a member of the New York Yacht Club, the Spouting Rock Beach Association, and the Newport Reading Room.

A creative and talented designer, Stubby reinvigorated the former James Estate Carriage House and built a uniquely beautiful property for his family to call home.

He is survived by his beloved family: his wife, Lisa Taffinder Stubbs, to whom he was married for forty-five years; his son Tyler T. Stubbs, married to Erin Butner Stubbs; his daughter, Elizabeth Copeland Stubbs, married to Luke Richer; and three grandchildren, Ardanelle Ryan Stubbs, Winifred Mae Stubbs, and Hart Richer Stubbs.

A Celebration of Life to be announced.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Potter League for Animals, 87 Oliphant Lane, Middletown, RI 02842 https://potterleague.org/ or to the Seaman’s Church Institute, 18 Market Square, Newport, RI 02840 https://seamensnewport.org/

Additional information at www.memorialfuneralhome.com

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!