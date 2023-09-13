Obituary: Mary Ellen Fatulli (1932-2023)

Mary Ellen (LaPierre) Fatulli, age 91, of Middletown, RI, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 8, 2023, at home with her devoted daughter, Janet L. Fatulli, by her side. Beloved daughter of the late Natalie (Bowman) and Harold LaPierre, Sr., and sister of the late Harold LaPierre, Jr. Mary Ellen was the loving wife of the late Ronald R. Fatulli, owner of the Aquidneck Lobster Company in Newport. They were happily married for 56 years, until his passing in July 2021. She was born in New York City, NY, and grew up in Newport, RI. Mary Ellen was a graduate of St. Catherine’s Academy in 1950. She then went on to get her nursing degree at Newport Hospital where she continued her work as an Operating Room Nurse. Mary Ellen left the nursing field to raise her family in Middletown.

Mary Ellen loved working in her spectacular gardens around the property, and successfully ran her own bed & breakfast in Middletown for many years. She was a gourmet chef, and you could often find her at her daughter Janet’s bakery (Fatulli’s) in Middletown. Mary Ellen and Ronnie loved entertaining their wonderfully devoted friends in their beautiful backyard, surrounded by great food and plenty of laughter. She was a hostess extraordinaire and basked in making everyone feel welcome at their home.

Mary Ellen is survived by her sons, Robert Oatway (Gail) of Greenville, Thomas Oatway of Newport, William Oatway (Amy) of Jamestown, and daughter, Janet Fatulli, of Newport. Mary Ellen was also the mother of the late Peter Oatway, who passed in August 2021. She also leaves her dear nephew, Jay LaPierre (Maureen) of Middletown, and dear niece, Jacqueline LaPierre (Rick) of Newport.

The Fatulli and Oatway families would like to graciously thank the many caregivers that took such wonderful care of our beloved Mother, Mary Ellen, for many years.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 18, 2023 at 9:00am from the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am at St. Lucy’s Church, 909 West Main Road, Middletown, RI. The burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation in honor of Mary Ellen Fatulli to the Potter League for Animals, 87 Oliphant Lane, Middletown, RI, 02842, or to the charity of your choice.

