Obituary: Michael Mulhollen (1984-2026)

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Michael Mulhollen, a beloved partner, cherished son, brother, and friend, who departed this world on January 7, 2026, at the age of 41. Michael was born on January 24, 1984, in Newport, Rhode Island.

Michael’s vibrant spirit and compassionate nature touched the lives of all who knew him. He will be remembered for his warm smile, infectious laughter, and the kindness he extended to everyone around him. He was happiest when he was camping, fishing, and spending time with his family and friends. Michael loved to help others whenever he could.

Michael is survived by the love of his life, Audra Nolan. Their bond was unbreakable, and the love they shared will forever shine in the hearts of those who knew them. He is survived by his devoted mother, Linda Mulhollen, and his brothers, William Mulhollen and Matthew Holcomb. Michael is also survived by his grandmother, Marjorie Mulhollen, his aunt and uncle, Carolyn and Robert Gailey, Sr., his uncle, Louis Bartek, Jr., and his cousins, Robert Gailey, Jr., Stephen Gailey, and Garrett Gorton.

Michael was preceded in death by his father, Troy Mulhollen, and his grandparents, James Mulhollen and Carol and Louis Bartek.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to http://spot.fund/DonationsForMichaelsFamily

Michael’s legacy of love and compassion will continue to inspire us, reminding us to cherish the moments we have with each other. He will be deeply missed but never forgotten.

