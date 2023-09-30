Obituary: Raymond Gray (1963-2023)

Raymond Gray (60) of Middletown, RI.

Raymond was a graduate of Rogers High School were he met and married his high school sweetheart, Carol (Quereux) of Wyoming. He leaves his daughter Elizabeth Zimmerman (Geno) and grandchildren Julian and Hunter from Bristol, RI. His sister Victoria Settle (Tom) of Portsmouth. He also leaves behind his life long friends of over 40 years, Clayton (Laura) Bunn of Connecticut, and Keith (Michele) Hayward, bonds that will never be broken.

Deceased mother Catherine Gray and father Robert Gray and brother Robert Gray.

Besides being a devoted husband he was also a loving Grampie. Don’t let his nickname Grumpy Grampie miss lead you as they would wait looking out the window each night for him to come home from work with great excitement.

Ray loved to be on his boat in the Newport Harbor fishing, Budweiser in one hand and fishing pole in the other. It was the one thing he looked forward to each week. We take solace in the fact that he had just finished his Wednesday night fishing trip with his friends, Jay and Winky, before he was called home. It didn’t matter if a fish was caught as long as he could be on the water with some of his many friends.

Ray was a superior craftsman as a Blacksmith and Master Welder. He has been restoring, repairing, preserving and creating with metal since 1983. Capable of doing anything in his craft. Ray initial work for Tom Crawford Blacksmith shop where he gained his amazing skills from one of the best in the business, Joe Silvia. And now worked for Aardvark Antiques Welding and Restoration Services for many years. There are countless cars and trucks patched back together, trailers and hundreds of other mechanical things still running and working because of the talents and generosity of Raymond. When you drive down Bellevue Avenue just about every iron gate in front of the mansions was restored to its beauty by Ray. Probably a fleet of lobster boats in his career were patched back together to be returned to sea, restaurants and landscaping equipment, numerous fountains, handrails (his least favorite) and even a movie set filmed on the island. None of us really know all of the things he touched because Ray was also a very Humble man, never boastful. He is often the craftsman’s behind the scenes at work on things that will remain appreciated and admired long after he’s gone. Raymond is known by many in the community as he has helped hundreds of people with his selfless giving of his craft and generosity of leading a hand. In turn if he needed anything done he would tell his family “I got a guy”. When he remodeled his upstairs he “had a guy” for electrical, plumbing, tile laying, painting, etc. Because he helped so many with an open heart so many were willing to give back to help him in return. He truly has left a legacy in our small town as our beloved Ray Gray.

Many people knew and loved Ray but him and Carol’s name were always synonymous, it was always Ray & Carol when they were referenced, a beautiful bond of forever love. Calm seas and good fishing dear Ray.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

