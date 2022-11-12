Obituary: Sandra A. Bidlack (1944-2022)

Sandra A. (Atkinson) Bidlack, 78, of Newport RI, died in her home on November 8, 2022.

Born on May 19,1944 in Angleton, TX she was the daughter of the late Boyd and Shirley (Cico) Atkinson. Sandra graduated from Lamar University in Beaumont, TX and began a career teaching English. In 1968 Sandra moved to Newport R.I to continue that career. She taught in the Newport school system for a year. Sandra then met and married Don Bidlack and they moved to Spain and then to Chicago. Sandra taught in the Elgin school system for 2 years. They then returned to Newport to start a family and they had three children. Later Sandra changed careers and spent 30 years in Business Consulting, working for Deloitte Consulting, BearingPoint, and KPMG Peat Marwick.

She is survived by her sister Patrycia Peters of Dallas TX, her three children, Kerry M. Bidlack of Basalt CO, Alison Bidlack of Cumberland RI, Donald Bidlack Jr of Newport R.I. As well as a son in law, Jeffrey Ferreira and two grandchildren, Dylan and Ryan Ferreira, She was preceded in death by her parents, a dear aunt Virginia Jamison, and a cousin Mary Jane Lewis.

Sandra enjoyed traveling, gardening and spending time with family and friends at Hazard’s Beach.

A celebration of life will be held on Friday, November 18, at The Elks Lodge, 141 Pelham St., Newport, from 3:00-6:30 pm.

Additional information at www.memorialfuneralhome.com

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!