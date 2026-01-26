Patriots Beat Broncos 10–7 in Snowy AFC Championship, Advance to Super Bowl LX

We’re going back to the Super Bowl!!!

Call it a throwback. Call it a street fight. Just don’t call it boring.

In a snow-choked AFC Championship that felt ripped from old-school Patriots lore, New England leaned on defense, toughness and Drake Maye’s legs to grind out a 10–7 win over the Broncos on Sunday.

Pretty? Not even close. Effective? Absolutely.

Denver landed the first punch when Jarrett Stidham uncorked a 52-yard strike to Marvin Mims before finding Courtland Sutton in the back of the end zone for a 7–0 lead. But after that early haymaker, the Patriots defense tightened the vise.

New England’s offense slogged through mud most of the first half before a huge turnover flipped momentum. Two plays later, Maye powered in on a QB draw to tie it 7–7, giving the Pats life in a game where yards were scarcer than sunshine.

The decisive blow came in the third quarter — a bruising, clock-melting 16-play drive that chewed nearly 10 minutes. It stalled inside the red zone, but the field goal gave New England a 10–7 edge. In worsening snow and wind, that felt enormous.

Still, the drama wasn’t done.

Leonard Taylor came up massive with a fourth-quarter field goal block to keep Denver from tying it. Then, with the Broncos driving again, Christian Gonzalez delivered the play of the day — a clutch interception just before the two-minute warning that sent Patriots fans into a frenzy.

Maye slammed the door the only way this game would allow — tucking it and scrambling for a backbreaking first down to bleed the clock dry.

From rebuilding mode to AFC champs, the Patriots are headed to Super Bowl LX in San Francisco.

One more mountain left.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!