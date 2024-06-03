Prime Renovation Opportunity: 60 Dixon St. Hits the Market for $699,000

60 Dixon Street | Newport, RI | 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,571 sq ft | offered by Libby Kirwin Real Estate for $699,000.

Welcome to 60 Dixon Street!

Nestled between Thames and Spring Streets, this property offers entrances on both Dixon and McAllister Street. Perfect for renovations, this building is a fantastic opportunity to create a beautiful Newport home or a lucrative investment property.

Features include a fenced yard and off-street parking, adding tremendous value.

Don’t miss out on this prime renovation opportunity in the heart of Newport!

Note: This is an estate sale and is being sold AS IS.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

