Rhode Island State Police Investigate Death of Capitol Police Recruit Kyron Lopes

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The Rhode Island State Police are investigating the death of a Capitol Police recruit who collapsed during a training exercise and died two days later.

State police identified the recruit as Kyron Lopes, 27, of Providence. Authorities said Lopes was transported by ambulance to a hospital on Dec. 23 following a Capitol Police training exercise. He died on Christmas Day.

The Rhode Island Capitol Police recruit’s death remains under investigation. State police said results from the Office of the Medical Examiner are pending, and no cause of death has been released.

In a statement, state police expressed condolences to Lopes’ family and loved ones as the investigation continues.

The incident occurred during the holiday season, intensifying grief for those close to Lopes as authorities work to determine what led to his death. Officials did not provide additional details about the training exercise or the circumstances that prompted the medical emergency.

State police said they will release more information as it becomes available.

