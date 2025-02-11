Rhode Island DEM Seeking Lifeguards, Park Rangers & Other Seasonal Positions

The Rhode Island DEM is recruiting for seasonal positions at state beaches, parks, and campgrounds, offering opportunities for outdoor enthusiasts to gain experience and earn competitive wages.

“DEM relies on hiring a robust seasonal workforce each year to manage parks, beaches, and other facilities,” said DEM Director Terry Gray. “Working outside at some of the state’s premier travel destinations, gaining professional development experience, and meeting people from around the world are just a few of the many perks of joining DEM’s team.”

Lifeguard Opportunities and Bonuses

Full-time lifeguard positions are available at various state swimming areas, including surf beaches like Roger Wheeler and Misquamicut, non-surf beaches such as Goddard Memorial State Park, and freshwater locations like Burlingame Campground and Lincoln Woods State Park. Pay ranges from $18.75 to $20.00 per hour based on location, experience, and position level.

Lifeguards hired by June 27, 2025, can receive a one-time $500 sign-on bonus and an additional $500 retention bonus if certain requirements are met. All lifeguard candidates must hold state certification and valid cards in lifeguard training, first aid, and CPR, including infant, child, and adult.

More Seasonal Job Openings

DEM is also hiring park rangers, administrative staff, emergency responders, and technical workers in environmental sciences, engineering, policy analysis, and research. These positions offer hands-on experience, resume-building opportunities, and potential college credit. Seasonal roles can also serve as a stepping stone to full-time employment with DEM.

Most positions are full-time and require weekend and holiday availability. The state of Rhode Island is an equal opportunity employer committed to workplace diversity and inclusion. Part-time roles and internships may also be available to eligible candidates.

Interested applicants can view the complete list of seasonal opportunities and apply online at apply.ri.gov.

