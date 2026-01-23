Rhode Island Lawmakers Advance Bills on Campus Safety, Maternal Health, and Taxes

Providence, R.I. — Lawmakers advanced a wide range of proposals this week, touching on public safety, education, environmental protection, health care, and election security.

In response to a recent tragedy at Brown University, William W. O’Brien and Peter A. Appollonio Jr. introduced legislation that would require public college police officers to be armed and trained through the Rhode Island Police Officers Commission on Standards and Training.

Brandon Potter proposed a bill allowing Rhode Islanders to sue federal officials in state court for alleged constitutional violations, aiming to strengthen protections at the state level.

Firefighter safety was the focus of legislation from Earl A. Read III, which would create a statewide database identifying electric and hybrid vehicles to help first responders manage difficult-to-extinguish fires.

Environmental legislation sponsored by Jennifer Boylan and Mark McKenney that would ban invasive plant species was heard in committee.

Addressing school climate, Mia A. Ackerman introduced a bill creating a restorative justice approach to bullying, requiring community service focused on education and prevention.

Newport Rep. Lauren H. Carson rolled out a maternal health package, including protections against the sudden closure of birthing centers and the creation of a permanent Maternal Health Advisory Board. The House also passed her resolution declaring Jan. 23 as Maternal Health Awareness Day.

Election security was addressed by Hanna M. Gallo, who introduced the SECURE Act to allow candidates to use campaign funds for home security systems.

Teacher recruitment was the focus of another O’Brien proposal, which would allow educators to retire with full benefits when their age and years of service total 85.

Lawmakers also unveiled a four-bill “Fair Share for Rhode Island” package aimed at ensuring high-income earners pay a comparable share of taxes.

Finally, Karen Alzate was elected co-chair of the RIBLIA Caucus, alongside Tiara Mack.

