What RI Lawmakers Did This Week — Including a Trip to Minneapolis

STATE HOUSE, R.I. — Lawmakers tackled health care access, hospital stability, school safety and climate costs in a busy week at the Rhode Island General Assembly.

A legislative commission led by Sen. Pamela J. Lauria and University of Rhode Island President Marc Parlange is recommending creation of a medical school at URI, aiming to build a long-term pipeline of primary care doctors amid a growing shortage.

Top state leaders — House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi, Senate President Valarie J. Lawson, Gov. Daniel J. McKee and Attorney General Peter F. Neronha — introduced bills tied to the potential sale of Roger Williams Medical Center and Fatima Hospital. One measure would authorize $18 million in state funding to assist Centurion, while another would fast-track the Hospital Conversions Act process if a different buyer emerges.

Rep. Brian Patrick Kennedy proposed regulations for Rhode Island’s growing data center industry, including barring operators from shifting electricity costs to residents and other businesses.

Sen. Samuel D. Zurier filed bills to direct more highway maintenance funding to RIPTA and to require an efficiency audit of RIDOT. Sen. Andrew R. Dimitri introduced legislation to create a statewide school emergency response framework.

Tenant protections were also a focus. Sen. Melissa Murray and Rep. Karen Alzate backed a bill allowing abuse survivors to end leases early without penalty.

On tax policy, Rep. William W. O’Brien and Sen. Walter S. Felag Jr. signaled plans to raise Rhode Island’s Earned Income Tax Credit to 30%.

Climate accountability returned as Sen. Linda L. Ujifusa and Rep. Jennifer Boylan reintroduced “polluter pays” legislation targeting major fossil fuel companies.

Meanwhile, Sens. Tiara Mack, Meghan E. Kallman and Rep. Michelle McGaw attended a multistate day of solidarity in Minnesota, as Senate Majority Leader Frank A. Ciccone, III said he is drafting legislation to ensure federal immigration agents in Rhode Island comply with constitutional standards.

