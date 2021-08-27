RIP Ann F. Elshant

Ann F. Elshant, age 84, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away peacefully at home on August 16, 2021.

Ann was born in Newport to Manuel and Jesuina (Silveira) Faria. She was the beloved wife of Eugene Elshant and mother of the late Anita E. Holiday. Eugene and Ann married at Jesus Saviour Church in Newport, RI on April 19, 1958.

She was a proud graduate from the Newport Hospital School of Nursing in 1957. Her first job was at Newport Hospital as Assistant Head Nurse for several years, she then worked at Aquidneck Medical Center as a Nurse and Supervisor for 23 years. After that, she finished her career working as an Occupational Nurse for Raytheon for 15 years.

Ann was an active parishioner at St. Barnabas church and a devout Catholic, she faithfully attended Mass daily. She would work many hours volunteering at their yearly feast.

She enjoyed spending time at family parties at their pool, sewing, knitting with her friends the “knit-wits” and reading. Ann also dearly loved to spend quality time with her daughter, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Along with her husband Gene, she enjoyed dancing, hiking, skiing, spending time at their house in New Hampshire, and traveling the world. She will be remembered by her friends and relatives for her hospitality and generous heart.

Ann is survived by her husband Eugene Elshant of Portsmouth, RI. She is also survived by her son-in-law James Holiday III (Anita), her grandchildren, Christopher Holiday and his wife Lauren of Acushnet, Ma; Richard Holiday of Portsmouth, RI, Steven Holiday of Providence, RI; and her great-grandchildren, Spencer Holiday and Christopher Holiday Jr. Additionally, Ann is survived by her sisters-in-law, Arleen Silveira and Mary Elshant.

Ann is preceded in death by her daughter, Anita E Holiday; her sister, Clara O’Sullivan, and her parents, Manuel and Jesuina Faria.

Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, August 29, 2021, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, Rhode Island. Her funeral service will be held on Monday, August 30, 2021, at 10:00 AM at Jesus Savior Church, 508 Broadway in Newport with burial immediately following at St. Columba Catholic Cemetery in Middletown, RI. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you please donate to The Alzheimer’s Association in her honor. Phone: 800-272-3900

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!