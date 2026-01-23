Fundraiser Seeks $7,500 to Honor Rogers High School Class of 2026 With Broadway Banners

Planning is underway to honor the Rogers High School Class of 2026, as families and volunteers work to continue a beloved Newport tradition: displaying graduating seniors’ portrait banners along Broadway.

Organizers are raising $7,500 to cover the cost of producing and installing the banners, which feature individual senior photos and have become a familiar and meaningful sight throughout the city. All funds raised will go directly toward the banner project, which is entirely community-funded.

The annual display celebrates the achievements of the Rogers High School graduating class while offering residents and visitors a visible reminder of the students who represent Newport’s future. Families say the banners bring pride not only to graduates, but to the entire community that helped shape them.

Beyond academic accomplishments, the banners reflect the collective effort behind each student’s journey — from teachers who guided them in the classroom, to coaches who instilled teamwork and discipline, to local businesses that provided early work experience and mentorship.

“This tradition celebrates more than graduation,” organizers said. “It reflects the strength of our community and the role it plays in helping these students succeed.”

Supporters are encouraged to donate and share the fundraising link to help reach the $7,500 goal and ensure the Class of 2026 is celebrated prominently along Broadway.

Organizers thanked the community for its continued support of both the graduates and the tradition that honors them.



Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!