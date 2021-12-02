Santa’s Nightly Rides to Highlight Newport’s Holiday Festivities

With the holiday season upon us, the City of Newport is busy gearing up for a variety of COVID-safe festivities aimed at spreading cheer across the City, highlighted by the return of Santa’s nightly rides.

SANTA’S NIGHTLY RIDES

Beginning Tuesday, Dec. 7th, Santa will be escorted by Newport’s Fire and Police Departments for his annual tour of Newport’s neighborhoods.

This year, he’s planning on riding with our first responders through the streets to see the City’s children beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday December 7th, Thursday December 9th, Tuesday December 14th and finishing up on Thursday December 16th.

As always, Santa’s visit is weather dependent. If there is inclement weather on any night he is scheduled, he will do his very best to complete his visit in that area of the City on the following night.

As a reminder, parents are asked to make sure that your children are accompanied by an adult and that they greet Santa from the safety of the sidewalk and do not enter the roadway.

Santa will not be able to stop and pose for photographs along the route because he has to return to the North Pole to prepare for Christmas. Santa is looking forward to seeing all of the City’s children, but does not want any of them getting hurt. To find out when Santa is scheduled to roll through your neighborhood, please visit www.CityofNewport.com/SantasRide or follow the Newport Fire Department’s Facebook Page.

PICTURES WITH SANTA AT THE HUT

For a closer visit with the Big Guy, the City’s Recreation Division will be hosting Pictures with Santa on Sunday, Dec. 12th from 1 – 4 p.m.

Anyone interested is encouraged to sure to sign up NOW to reserve your spot for pictures with the big guy! The event is FREE and open to all, however donations of non-perishable food items for the Martin Luther King Jr. Center are greatly appreciated.

Due to ongoing Covid concerns, pre-registration is required and pets are not allowed. Guests are asked to bring a phone or camera, and visit register.communitypass.net/cityofnewport to reserve your spot.

