Short-term rental commission to begin work Wednesday

A new special legislative commission that will study the economic and social effects of the short-term rental industry will meet for the first time Wednesday.

The Special Legislative Commission to Review and Provide Recommendations for Policies that Deal with Numerous Economic and Social Short-Term Rentals Issues will meet Wednesday, Sept. 20, at 3 p.m. in the House Lounge on the second floor of the State House. The meeting will include the election of leaders, introduction of members and a presentation by Department of Business Regulation Associate Director Pamela J. Toro, providing an overview of Rhode Island’s short-term rental registration process. No public testimony will be taken at this meeting.

The 15-member commission was created as a result of legislation (2023-H 6449) sponsored this legislative session by Rep. Lauren H. Carson (D-Dist. 75, Newport).

“Like many of the tech-enabled industries that have grown exponentially within just a few short years of being introduced, short-term rentals have downstream effects that have grown just as swiftly. These effects are particularly apparent in my district in Newport, where our housing crisis is exacerbated by the many residential properties that are now used solely as short-term rentals. There are tax, regulation and safety inequities between this industry and the hospitality industry. These issues are all upon us now, and growing greater with every passing season. We need to thoroughly investigate the many consequences of the short-term rental industry in Rhode Island, carefully balance them with the rights of property owners, and develop responses that ensure safety, promote the economy, and protect neighborhoods and the interests of the people of this state,” said Representative Carson.

The commission is to review all current and existing Rhode Island statutes on short-term rentals, Department of Business Regulation registrations process and enforcement, municipal vs. state regulation, taxation, the impact on year-round and local housing markets and neighborhoods, health and safety concerns and best practice in other states and communities.

Additionally, the resolution directs the commission to establish a working definition of “short-term rentals;” engage the public and community stakeholders including property owners, industry representatives, police and fire chiefs and zoning and planning officials for input; develop an understanding of the nature, extent, and scope of short-term rental activity; and identify specific benefits, problems, or issues associated with short-term rentals and how they vary from neighborhood to neighborhood and municipality to municipality.

Commission members appointed so far include Representative Carson; Rep. Terri Cortvriend (D-Dist. 72, Portsmouth, Middletown); Rep. Thomas E. Noret (D-Dist. 25, Coventry, West Warwick); Rep. Robert J. Quattrocchi (R-Dist. 41, Scituate, Cranston); Rhode Island Hospitality Association Chief Operating Officer Heather R. Singleton; Rhode Island League of Cities and Towns Associate Director Jordan Day; Rhode Island Association of Realtors Vice President of Public Affairs David Salvatore; Division of Taxation Tax Administrator Neena S. Savage; Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau President and CEO Kristen Adamo; Newport Mayor Xaykham “Xay” Khamsyvoravong; Carol Mossa, owner of a small, owner-occupied short-term rental and Greer Gagnier, executive director and founder of the Rhode Island Short Term Rental Association. Additional members will be confirmed.

