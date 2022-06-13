Newport RI City Hall Broadway

Suspected Virus Knocks City of Newport Email Servers Offline

Christian Winthrop·
The City of Newport is advising residents that certain online services and functions will be temporarily unavailable while IT personnel work to resolve an ongoing disruption impacting the City’s internal servers.

While the City’s website remains unaffected, a number of popular online functions have been temporarily suspended, and email services have been taken offline for the duration of the weekend.

Please note that City offices remain open and staff are available via phone and in-person between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Residents are asked to utilize the Staff Directory on the City’s website to contact the appropriate department if assistance is required, or to visit us in-person during normal business hours.

City staff will be working over the weekend to assess the issue in order to restore full online functionality. In the meantime, residents and visitors are asked to utilize the City’s staff directory at www.CityofNewport.com/StaffDirectory