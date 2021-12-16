Alleged Thanksgiving Day Animal Abuser Arrested!

An arrest has been made in the case of the two abandoned emaciated dogs found on Thanksgiving Day.

Portsmouth Police say they have arrested Joneya Mack, 29, of 59 John H. Chafee Boulevard and charged her with Unnecessary Cruelty of an Animal, Abandonment of an Animal, Felony Unnecessary Cruelty of an Animal, and Felony Abandonment of an Animal.

The Portsmouth Police responded to a call about two emaciated female pups found lying by the side of the road near the Gardner Seveney Sports Complex on Thanksgiving morning. Upon responding, they found these two lethargic and abandoned pups. They were taken to a veterinarian for emergency care where it was determined that the dark colored dog needed to be euthanized due to her condition.

The white pup is under veterinary care and is doing better.

