The City of Newport is Looking for Police Recruits

The City of Newport is looking for some new recruits to join Newport’s finest.

Applications to join the Newport Police Department are being accepted until 4pm on Friday, Oct. 8th.

Boasting the oldest Community Policing program in the state, as a Newport Police Officer, individuals have a chance to make a difference on a daily basis in a dynamic, internationally known community.

Anyone interested in serving the community by becoming a Newport Police Officer is being urged to download an application by visiting www.CityofNewport.com/Jobs. Applicants must be at least 21 years of age as of Oct. 8, 2021 and be a High School Graduate or possess a GED/ equivalent.

Prospective candidates should be available to complete a Physical Fitness Assessment examination scheduled for Saturday, October 30, 2021 and a COVID-19 vaccination or negative test result will be required.

For more information, please visit www.CityofNewport.com/Jobs to download an application.

