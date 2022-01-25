Thomas Tew Rum Becomes Official Partner of the Boston Calling Music Festival

Thomas Tew Rum is ready to rock at the Boston Calling Music Festival this coming Memorial Day Weekend!

Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling Co. announced a partnership Tuesday between its Thomas Tew Rum line and the Boston Calling Music Festival. Thomas Tew began in 2006 and today boasts a Single Barrel Rum, Reserve Rum, and a Spiced Rum. It is enjoyed at over 500 restaurants and bars including Citi Field ballpark and Walt Disney World’s EPCOT. Thomas Tew perennially ranks in the top ten craft rums by USA Today.

“Thomas Tew Rum takes the traditional style Rum process and is then aged in Bourbon Barrels for five to ten years,” said Newport Craft CEO, Brendan O’Donnell. “It’s easy drinking, making it the perfect rum to add to your favorite cocktail.”

Newport Craft’s portfolio also includes Radiant Pig Brewing Company and Braven Brewing Company, and is based in Newport, Rhode Island.

Boston Calling, the acclaimed three-day festival poised to make its triumphant return to Allston, MA this Memorial Day Weekend, May 27 – 29, 2022, recently announced its exciting lineup.

Headlining the festival are rock & roll icons Metallica; alternative rockers The Strokes, playing their first show in Boston since 2006; and Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Foo Fighters. These three powerful rock bands will lead a lineup of over 50 performers, including the largest collection of regional talent ever to take the stage at Boston Calling. The 2022 bill features an incredibly diverse mix of globally recognized music stars, including Rüfüs Du Sol, Weezer, HAIM, Run The Jewels, Glass Animals, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Avril Lavigne, Black Pumas, Modest Mouse, Goose, Cheap Trick, Oliver Tree, EARTHGANG, Orville Peck, The Struts, and many more.

As an official partner, Thomas Tew will offer freshly made cocktails and canned cocktails in all Boston Calling VIP and Platinum areas. With thousands upon thousands of fans expected at this year’s festival, Thomas Tew is eager to formally introduce its products to festivalgoers from New England and beyond, including a ready-to-drink cocktail that will make its debut at Boston Calling.

