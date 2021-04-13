Tradewind Aviation to offer flight shuttle service between New York and Newport State Airport

Tradewind Aviation has announced a new flight shuttle service from Westchester County Airport to the Newport State Airport, which is just minutes from downtown Newport. Skip the traffic and save time and hassle by flying directly into Newport!

Flight schedules are currently in the works.

Tradewind Aviation will announce the final schedule within the coming weeks. Please click the “scheduled flights” button below to share your interest and indicate your preferred schedule of flights.

Tradewind Aviation was founded in 2001 on the premise that every flight deserves the highest quality aircraft, crew and service.

Headquartered in Oxford Connecticut with operational bases at Westchester County Airport in New York and San Juan International Airport in Puerto Rico, Tradewind operates both on-demand private charter and scheduled “Shuttle” service throughout the U.S. and Caribbean.

Shuttle flights offer the comfort and convenience of a private charter for the cost of a single seat. In the U.S., scheduled Shuttle flights are operated from the New York area to Newport, Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard and depart from private charter FBO terminals.

In the Caribbean, Shuttle flights are operated between San Juan, St Barths, Anguilla, Nevis, Antigua and St Thomas.

