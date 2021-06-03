Tyrese Poulsen has been busy breaking the law these last few months

Now that Tyrese Poulsen has turned himself in to face charges in the senseless murder of Maximus Julian, let’s see what he’s been up to for the last few months.

Tyrese Poulsen turned 18 on October 7, 2020.

On December 11, 2020, Mr. Poulsen was arrested for TWO FELONIES; credit card fraud and use of a computer for fraudulent purposes. He was supposed to be in court TODAY (6/3/21) for his pretrial conference.

On February 23, 2021, Mr Poulsen was arrested on a FELONY GUN CHARGE for carrying an unlicensed handgun.

On April 11, 2021, Mr. Poulsen was arrested on a FELONY GUN CHARGE for once again carrying an unlicensed “GHOST GUN.”

On May 25, 2021, Mr. Poulsen was cited for driving an unregistered vehicle.

AND THEN on May 30, 2021, Mr. Poulsen allegedly murdered Maximus Julian, a 22-year-old senior at the University of Rhode Island soon to graduate with high honors.

How did he allegedly murder Mr. Julian? Allegedly, Mr. Poulsen grabbed a large kitchen knife and stabbed Mr. Julian at least three times in the neck and throat while they were both at a party on Thames Street.

Tyrese Poulson surrendered into the custody of the Newport Police and was arraigned in 1st Division District Court on June 3, 2021.

