U.S. Attorney’s Office in Rhode Island Adds Three New Prosecutors

United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha today announced the appointment and swearing-in of three new Assistant United States Attorneys for the District of Rhode Island: Kevin M. Bolan, Julianne L. Klein, and Peter I. Roklan. Mr. Bolan will serve in the Office’s Civil Division, focusing on affirmative civil enforcement, while Ms. Klein and Mr. Roklan have been assigned to the Criminal Division.

Prior to his appointment, Kevin M. Bolan was a partner with the law firm of White & Case, LLP, where he both handled and managed civil and criminal trials and investigations as part of the firm’s white collar practice group. Earlier in his career, Mr. Bolan was an associate, and later partner, with the firm of McDermott Will & Emery in both Boston, Massachusetts and Washington, D.C. He is a graduate of Harvard College and the Georgetown University Law Center.

Julianne Landsvik Klein joins the office from the Boston office of Cooley, LLP, where she has served as an Associate for the past eight years. In that role, she has handled numerous DOJ and SEC investigations, worked on complex commercial matters, and handled significant pro bono litigation. Prior to joining Cooley, Ms. Klein worked in the Chicago offices of Steptoe & Johnson, LLP, Dinsmore & Schol, LLP, and for the Staff Attorneys Office of the United States Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit. She is a graduate of Boston College and the University of Michigan Law School.

Rhode Island native Peter I. Roklan joins the Office following a distinguished sixteen-year tenure with the Rhode Island Department of Attorney General, where he prosecuted a wide variety of criminal cases on behalf of the State of Rhode Island, including matters involving public corruption, firearms, narcotics, and organized crime. Mr. Roklan previously served as a Special Assistant United States Attorney, working on federal cases with prosecutors in this Office. He is a graduate of the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, and the Roger Williams University School of Law.

“I am tremendously excited that these three exceptional advocates have joined the ranks of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Rhode Island,” said U.S. Attorney Cunha. “Their backgrounds, education, and experience make them ideally suited to carry on and enhance our Office’s critical work to pursue justice and enhance public safety on behalf of all of our Ocean State communities.”

