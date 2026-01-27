Legislative Commission Recommends New Medical School at URI to Tackle Rhode Island Doctor Shortage

A legislative commission is recommending Rhode Island take a major step toward solving the state’s worsening primary care shortage: create a public medical school at the University of Rhode Island.

After more than a year of study, the commission recommended establishing an MD-granting school at URI as part of a broader strategy to build a long-term pipeline of doctors trained and retained in Rhode Island.

Commission leaders said pairing a medical school with expanded in-state residencies, loan forgiveness, scholarships tied to service in Rhode Island and higher primary care reimbursement rates could make it easier for young physicians to enter primary care — and stay.

“Rhode Island is deep in a primary care crisis,” said Sen. Pamela J. Lauria, the commission’s co-chair. She noted Rhode Island is among the last states without a public medical school, limiting access for local students and contributing to physician shortages.

A feasibility study by consulting firm Tripp Umbach found a URI medical school is realistic and a strong investment. The proposal calls for a $20 million initial state investment and about $150 million in private fundraising, with the first class enrolling in 2029.

The consultant projected the school would be financially stable by its third year and, once fully operational, generate $196 million in annual economic activity, support about 1,334 jobs and bring in $4.5 million a year in state and local tax revenue.

URI President Marc Parlange, also a commission co-chair, called the school a “natural and strategic extension” of URI’s research and public health work, saying it would strengthen both health care and the economy.

The report says a state medical school would help reduce student debt that often pushes graduates toward higher-paying specialties, while boosting diversity in the physician workforce by recruiting locally.

Still, commissioners said a school alone will not fix the crisis. They also recommended more residency slots, reimbursement reforms and the creation of a new Primary Care Commission to coordinate retention efforts.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!