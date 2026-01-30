The Walcott Avenue Collection – A Rare Waterfront Legacy in Jamestown. Three Properties, Endless Possibility.

A once-in-a-generation offering in the heart of Jamestown, the Walcott Avenue Collection brings together three extraordinary properties along one of the island’s most coveted streets—two historic residences (one waterfront) and a waterfront lot, each offering sweeping views of Narragansett Bay and exceptional in-town convenience.
✨41 Walcott Avenue | $7,795,000
6 Bedrooms | 6 Baths
4,927 Sq. Ft.
Built in 1893, this classic shingled waterfront cottage features panoramic bay views, an 18’ x 39’ wraparound screened porch, living spaces across three levels, four en-suite bedrooms on the second floor, additional bedrooms and recreation space on the third floor, an artist studio built in 2015, and two moorings with potential for a dock. Coastal living, in town, at its absolute finest!
✨39 Walcott Avenue | $4,895,000
7 Bedrooms | 2 Full Baths | 2 Half Baths
3,818 Sq. Ft.
Dating to 1880 and set on 1.34 acres, this historic Jamestown home offers sweeping water views, generous living and entertaining spaces, beautiful woodwork, a detached guest cottage with living room, kitchen, bedroom, full bath, and laundry, plus two additional outbuildings providing garage, storage, and studio or workshop potential—all just steps from the village.
✨0 Walcott Avenue | $4,195,000
0.76 Acres | Waterfront Lot
A 33,227 sq. ft. waterfront parcel with two moorings and potential for a dock, available only in conjunction with either 39 or 41 Walcott Avenue—allowing for the creation of a unified compound or legacy estate.
Together or individually, the Walcott Avenue Collection offers a rare chance to establish a private waterfront compound within walking distance of Jamestown’s shops, restaurants, marina, and seasonal ferry to Newport.
Three properties. One extraordinary vision.
Offered by Dianne Grippi of Residential Properties.