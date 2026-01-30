The Walcott Avenue Collection – A Rare Waterfront Legacy in Jamestown. Three Properties, Endless Possibility.

A once-in-a-generation offering in the heart of Jamestown, the Walcott Avenue Collection brings together three extraordinary properties along one of the island’s most coveted streets—two historic residences (one waterfront) and a waterfront lot, each offering sweeping views of Narragansett Bay and exceptional in-town convenience.

✨41 Walcott Avenue | $7,795,000

6 Bedrooms | 6 Baths

4,927 Sq. Ft.

Built in 1893, this classic shingled waterfront cottage features panoramic bay views, an 18’ x 39’ wraparound screened porch, living spaces across three levels, four en-suite bedrooms on the second floor, additional bedrooms and recreation space on the third floor, an artist studio built in 2015, and two moorings with potential for a dock. Coastal living, in town, at its absolute finest!

✨39 Walcott Avenue | $4,895,000

7 Bedrooms | 2 Full Baths | 2 Half Baths

3,818 Sq. Ft.

Dating to 1880 and set on 1.34 acres, this historic Jamestown home offers sweeping water views, generous living and entertaining spaces, beautiful woodwork, a detached guest cottage with living room, kitchen, bedroom, full bath, and laundry, plus two additional outbuildings providing garage, storage, and studio or workshop potential—all just steps from the village.

✨0 Walcott Avenue | $4,195,000

0.76 Acres | Waterfront Lot

A 33,227 sq. ft. waterfront parcel with two moorings and potential for a dock, available only in conjunction with either 39 or 41 Walcott Avenue—allowing for the creation of a unified compound or legacy estate.

Together or individually, the Walcott Avenue Collection offers a rare chance to establish a private waterfront compound within walking distance of Jamestown’s shops, restaurants, marina, and seasonal ferry to Newport.

Three properties. One extraordinary vision.

Offered by Dianne Grippi of Residential Properties.

LEARN MORE, SEE MORE PHOTOS, AND SCHEDULE A SHOWING