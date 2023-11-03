(WATCH) Amo and Leonard square off in Rhode Island’s 1st District Congressional Debate

Democrat Gabe Amo and Republican Gerry Leonard squared off in a debate Thursday night for Rhode Island’s 1st District Congressional seat.

The seat was vacated by former Congressman David Cicilline when he left to take the reins at the Rhode Island Foundation.

The special election is on Tuesday, November 7th.

