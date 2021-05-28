(WATCH LIVE) Vice President Harris will be first woman to give commencement speech at the U.S. Naval Academy

Vice President Kamala Harris will be the first woman to give the graduation speech at the U.S. Naval Academy in the school’s 176-year history. The graduation is being held at the Navy-Marine Corps Stadium in Annapolis Friday morning at 10am.

At the ceremony, 786 new Navy officers and 274 Marine Corps officers will be commissioned, either as Navy ensigns or second lieutenants in the Marine Corps.

(note) The U.S. Naval Academy was relocated from Annapolis to Newport, RI during the Civil War from 1861 – 1865.

WATCH LIVE:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>