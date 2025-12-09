Steps from the Sand — A Classic Weekapaug Cottage Offered for $3,300,000

43 Noyes Neck Road | Westerly, RI 4 Bedrooms, 3 Full Bathrooms, 1 Half Bathroom | 2,431 Sq. Ft. | 0.35 Acres | Walk to Beaches | Community Tennis & Pickleball | Offered by Robin Knisley of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty for $3,300,000.

Nestled in one of Rhode Island’s most cherished seaside enclaves, 43 Noyes Neck Road in Westerly offers the rare chance to call Weekapaug home — a place defined by sandy paths, ocean breezes, and a lifestyle centered around community and coastal serenity. This sun-filled cottage, set on a beautifully maintained 0.35-acre lot with exceptional privacy, blends classic charm with thoughtful updates, creating an inviting retreat just moments from the shoreline.

Spanning 2,431 square feet across three levels, the home features four bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths, along with a flexible bonus space ideal for a home office, gym, sunroom, or private guest quarters. The interior is bright and welcoming, with an easy flow designed for relaxed living. A freshly updated kitchen with new appliances adds modern convenience, while the back porch — overlooking a peaceful, expansive yard — offers the perfect setting for morning coffee, evening cocktails, or effortless summer entertaining.

Recent improvements, including a brand-new roof, new AC pump, and upgraded systems, enhance comfort throughout the seasons. Central air conditioning and electric heat provide ease for both summer enjoyment and off-season stays.

Living in Weekapaug is a lifestyle unto itself: walk to two beloved beaches, enjoy community tennis, pickleball, and croquet, and explore the opportunity to join the Weekapaug Yacht Club — a hub for sailing, boating, and seasonal events that define this storied coastal village.

With its blend of privacy, charm, and proximity to the water, 43 Noyes Neck Road is more than a home — it’s an invitation to experience Weekapaug at its most timeless.

LEARN MORE, SEE MORE PHOTOS, AND SCHEDULE A SHOWING

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!