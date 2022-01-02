Newport, RI Insider Guide

Wondering where to go, what to do, where to shop, where to dine, and where to stay when you’re in Newport, RI? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

This is five generations of insider knowledge and decades of experience.

Here are our Newport, RI Insider Tips

Stay:

Located in the heart of Newport, Rhode Island! The Hilltop Inn offers an exacting standard of service in a fabulous central location. The Hilltop Inn has been meticulously restored to its original splendor, offering guests private rooms with Jacuzzi tubs, the finest linens, and all of the comforts of home in a luxurious setting amidst bustling Newport!

Eat:

If you’re looking for some great spots to dine, we recommend hitting up local favorites such as The Clarke Cooke House, Tavern on Broadway with their Buck-A-Shuck Wednesdays, The Fifth Element, or The Deck on Waites Wharf, the perfect waterfront dining destination with live music Thursday – Sunday.

Want to dine where Newport eats? Head to Bellevue Avenue and visit La Forge Casino Restaurant. The La Forge Casino Restaurant has served the community as a famous local establishment for years. Located on the grounds of the International Tennis Hall of Fame, La Forge Restaurant has long been a local staple providing a menu, style, and friendly atmosphere that reflects their commitment to an exceptional dining experience.

Looking for a great breakfast? Obviously our recommendation is IHOP on West Main Road.

Looking for our amazing food trucks? Check out the Amazo Pizza & Gelato truck, the La Costa Lobster & Tacos truck, the Cluck Truck!

And stay tuned for Wally’s Weiners, opening soon on Thames Street.

Don’t feel like leaving the house? Hit up Newport Dine Out, they deliver from more than 50 area restaurants.

Party:

The party never stops at Tavern on Broadway, Clarke Cooke House, The Deck, Malt, The Fifth Element, Smugglers, and Fastnet.

And if you’re throwing your own party, wedding, or event, the Audrain Hospitality Group is a multi-faceted organization focused on creating memorable experiences for every kind of event imaginable. With a diversified portfolio of 8 properties in Newport County, Audrain Hospitality offers a unique selection of venues, a wide-variety of catering services and a remarkable team of dedicated hospitality professionals.

Don’t miss:

No trip to Newport is complete without a visit to the Audrain Automobile Museum.

The Audrain Automobile Museum has a mission to preserve and present automotive history while connecting and engaging with other non-profits and the community as a whole. Established in 2014, the Museum transformed the historic Audrain Building into a captivating display floor, fit specifically for our cultural needs. The Museum has access to collections with of over 300 cars, allowing for three fresh and unique exhibits per year. Ranging from Brass Era pre-War cars to Supercars of the 2000s, the Museum is dedicated to entertaining all generations and stylistic preferences.

America’s love affair with automobiles is intrinsic and Newport’s role is essential. The Museum engages and educates the Aquidneck Island community through car events and other nonprofit activities to further its position within automotive history. As the Museum continues to grow, so does its status as a must stop destination for both car enthusiasts and Newport visitors alike.

Taste the flavor:

Swing by the Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling Co., sample some of their award winning creations, grab a bite at the food truck that pull up every weekend and enjoy some great live music.

Founded in 1999 by four college friends, Newport Storm Brewery (now Newport Craft) was the original production craft brewery in Rhode Island. They created more than 100 distinctive beers while keeping things local and authentic. From their flagship Hurricane Amber Ale to seasonal brews made with Rhode Island grown ingredients, to beers aged in rum barrels, the brewery has been in the vanguard of craft brewing for nearly 20 years.

In 2006 the crew began distilling craft spirits. They were the first distillery in Rhode Island in 135 years and currently produce whiskey, a single barrel rum, an overproof white rum, vodka, and gin.

In November, 2017 a group of local Rhode Island investors acquired a controlling interest (now 100%) in the Company, and has, to date, combined and rebranded the brewing and distilling divisions, reorganized the product lines, introduced new products, updated manufacturing equipment and back office technology, and made strategic acquisitions of Braven Brewing Company and radiant Pig Beer to open the company to the New York metropolitan market.

Dress for success:

Newport’s former First Lady Deborah Winthrop owns the premier women’s boutique on Aquidneck Island with hip and chic clothing, bra sized swimwear and a the largest selection of lingerie around. Deborah and her staff are all expert bra fitters. The right bra will make you look and feel 10 years younger and 10lbs lighter!! Swing by and see for yourself.

Want to realize your inner Queen? Head to Bellevue Avenue and visit X&O Boutique for luxury women’s wear with unique and classic collections from Milan to Miami.

Get in Shape:

Pulse Newport is an award winning interval training focused bootcamp style gym offering HIIT, Spin, Bootcamp and Barre classes at two different locations. Elite Memberships include everything they offer. They have over a dozen certified, amazing trainers ready to give you the best workout in Newport.

Open Gym, Peloton Treadmill, Stairmasters, Barre Studio & Classes, HIIT Studio & Classes, Rowing Classes, Spin Classes, Infrared Sauna, Personal Training, Stretching Area, Dumbells to 110 lbs, Member Challenges, Body Composition Analysis, FitCamp Weight Loss Lean Muscle Building Program.

Need a mechanic for your car?

Check out our friends at Dwyer’s Point Garage and Kent’s, they’re HONEST, reliable, affordable, dependable, and quick.

Making home improvements?

Look no further than New England Recycling. NER stocks a variety of roll-off dumpsters ranging from 10 – 30 yards. They carry a container-size for every job, from residential cleanups to industrial-sized municipal renovations and commercial demolitions.

Looking to buy a home in Newport, RI?

Get in touch with our friends at Ferris | Wilson Homes.

The Ferris | Wilson Team is a dynamic pairing of tenacious and accomplished women. Having both grown up in seaside communities with a love of all things coastal, the Ferris | Wilson Team is proud to serve clients throughout RI and MA. Marisa andKathleen recognize the power in leveraging RPL’s continuing education and cutting-edge marketing tools to make the client experience a rewarding one. With incredible market knowledge, deep connections in the area, and rigorous use of company technology, they provide buyers and sellers with the best representation. They look forward to helping you reach your real estate goals!

Looking for an Interior Designer?

Our friends at Franklin & Company will take great care of you. Franklin & Company does interior design, residential design, renovations, and property management with the most stellar reputation around town.

Need legal help?

Our great friends Brian Cunha and Kevin Hagan will take care of you.

At Brian Cunha & Associates, they have been serving the legal needs of people from Rhode Island, Massachusetts and throughout the nation for over 30 years. They help people who have suffered serious injuries such as brain injuries and birth injuries, as well as those who have lost loved ones due to another party’s negligence. They have a proven record of successful jury verdicts and settlements in cases involving personal injury, product liability and medical negligence.

If you have been accused of a Rhode Island DUI or criminal charge, contact Kevin Hagan today for a free consultation with an aggressive and resourceful Rhode Island DUI lawyer and criminal defense attorney. Attorney Hagan will work tirelessly to ensure the best possible outcome for your Rhode Island DUI, RI breathalyzer refusal, or other RI criminal case. Attorney Kevin Hagan is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to assist you with your DUI, breathalyzer refusal, or other criminal legal matters.

Need help with sound, lighting, and audio visual?

Stagecraft Audio is a full service sound, lighting, audio visual and décor lighting company. Stagecraft Audio has been working in the Event Industry since it was established in 1983 by Frank Dwyer, a lifelong resident of Newport. Our sales, service and warehouse are located in Newport, Rhode Island at One Connell Highway. We are located in close proximity to Newport’s spectacular event venues. Stagecraft Audio is available for your next event. Where? Just about anywhere!

Getting here:

Traveling in from New York City? Don’t forget about our friends at Tradewind Aviation and their super affordable shared charter flights from White Plains to Newport Airport.

