2021 Best of Newport Buzz Awards Winners

For the past 10 years, Newport Buzz has built the largest and most engaged audience in Newport County. So, we figured you’d be perfect to help us crown the 2021 Best of Newport Buzz Awards.

Here we recognize Newport County’s best in food, drink, arts, entertainment, shopping, health, beauty, and professional services.

Thanks for the 5,000+ who voted, and huge congrats to the 75 winners!!!!

HOTELS & INNS

Best Hotel – Gurney’s Newport Resort and Marina

1 Goat Island

Newport, RI

(401) 849-2600

https://www.gurneysresorts.com/newport

Best Inn – Castle Hill Inn



590 Ocean Avenue

Newport, RI 02840

(888) 466-1355

https://www.castlehillinn.com/



Best Hotel Restaurant – The Dining Room at Castle Hill



590 Ocean Avenue

Newport, RI 02840

(888) 466-1355

https://www.castlehillinn.com/

Best Hotel Bar – The Pineapple Club at Gurney’s Newport Resort and Marina

1 Goat Island

Newport, RI 02840

(401) 849-2600

https://www.gurneysresorts.com/newport

Index:

Hotels

Restaurants & Eats

Restaurants (continued)

Fun, Drinks, & Entertainment

Shopping

Health & Beauty

Arts

Events

Professional Services