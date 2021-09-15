2021 Best of Newport Buzz Awards Winners

For the past 10 years, Newport Buzz has built the largest and most engaged audience in Newport County. So, we figured you’d be perfect to help us crown the 2021 Best of Newport Buzz Awards.
Here we recognize Newport County’s best in food, drink, arts, entertainment, shopping, health, beauty, and professional services.
Thanks for the 5,000+ who voted, and huge congrats to the 75 winners!!!!
HOTELS & INNS
Best Hotel – Gurney’s Newport Resort and Marina
1 Goat Island
Newport, RI
(401) 849-2600
https://www.gurneysresorts.com/newport
Best Inn – Castle Hill Inn
590 Ocean Avenue
Newport, RI 02840
(888) 466-1355
https://www.castlehillinn.com/
Best Hotel Restaurant – The Dining Room at Castle Hill
590 Ocean Avenue
Newport, RI 02840
(888) 466-1355
https://www.castlehillinn.com/
Best Hotel Bar – The Pineapple Club at Gurney’s Newport Resort and Marina
1 Goat Island
Newport, RI 02840
(401) 849-2600
https://www.gurneysresorts.com/newport
Index:
Hotels
Restaurants & Eats
Restaurants (continued)
Fun, Drinks, & Entertainment
Shopping
Health & Beauty
Arts
Events
Professional Services