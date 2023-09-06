Obituary: Bernard “Bernie” Nemtzow (1924-2023)

Bernard “Bernie” Nemtzow of Key Biscayne, FL died September 4, 2023. He was the husband of Doris (Eisenberg) Nemtzow.

Bernie was born on March 6, 1924 and raised in Newport, Rhode Island. Having served in the Army Air Force in World War II, Bernie was honorably discharged as Captain in radar and intelligence after service in the European Theatre of Operations. He went on to graduate magna cum laude with an BA in history from Brown University, was executive editor of Brown Daily Herald, and a PHI BETA KAPPA. Bernie graduated cum laude from Harvard Law School and was president of the Board of Student Advisors. He practiced corporate litigation with Mudge, Stern, Williams & Tucker before going on to a prestigious career as a corporate executive and Vice Chairman of Borden, Inc. Bernie’s biography was published in Marquis Who’s Who. Yet with all these major accomplishments, Bernie’s greatest was his 73-year marriage to the love of his life Doris.

Bernie’s generosity, kindness, and wit will be missed by the many fortunate enough to call him their friend. May his memory continue to be a blessing.

In addition to Doris, he is survived by their two children, Scott Nemtzow and Elise Taradash, son-in-law Mitchell, granddaughter Leah (Brian) Krigsher, two great grandsons, sister Matilda Woiler, sister-in-law Rita Slom, and many nephews and nieces.

A graveside service will be held Thursday, September 7, 2023 in Beth Olam Cemetery, 181 Wyatt Road, Middletown, RI at 11:00 AM.

Donations in Bernie’s memory may be made to the Newport Hospital Foundation, 11 Friendship Street, Newport, RI 02840.

