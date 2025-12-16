FBI Offers $50,000 Reward as New Videos Emerge of Brown University Mass Shooting Suspect

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Cops hunting the gunman who killed two Brown University students and wounded nine others cranked the manhunt back into overdrive Monday, dropping new surveillance footage of a shadowy figure they call a “significant” person of interest.

The FBI and Providence Police released fresh images and video of the mystery man — described as about 5’8” with a stocky build — as federal agents posted a $50,000 reward for info that leads to his identification, arrest, and conviction.

THE PERSON SHOULD BE CONSIDERED ARMED AND DANGEROUS.

Attorney General Peter Neronha said investigators were now zeroing in on the newly spotlighted figure after releasing — without charges — the man detained Sunday when earlier evidence fell apart.

By Monday afternoon, Providence cops were pounding the pavement on the East Side, going door-to-door and pulling surveillance from homes and businesses. A heavy police presence lined Hope, Waterman, and nearby streets as officers combed through the neighborhood where the shooter vanished.

Saturday’s massacre triggered a lockdown at Brown University after a gunman stormed into Barus & Holley, killing two students and injuring nine more before slipping out the Hope Street exit, taking a right onto Waterman, and disappearing.

Anyone with information or video is urged to contact Providence Police at 401-272-3121 or the FBI tip line 800-CALL-FBI (225-5324) – Tips may remain anonymous.

