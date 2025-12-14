Gov. Dan McKee Orders Flags Lowered to Half-Staff After Brown University Mass Shooting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee has ordered all state buildings and facilities to lower their flags to half-staff in honor of the victims of the deadly mass shooting at Brown University.

McKee called the gesture a mark of “solemn respect” as the state grapples with the violence that left members of the Brown community dead and injured during what police say was a targeted attack inside a campus building Saturday afternoon.

“My heart is with the victims, the families, the Brown University community, and the brave law enforcement officials who responded to this horrific attack,” McKee said in a statement. “In the face of tragedy, Rhode Island will do what we do best: come together with compassion and resolve to support one another.”

The governor also encouraged Rhode Islanders to lower their own flags as a show of unity and support.

Flags will remain at half-staff until further notice.

