BREAKING: Person of Interest Released as Brown University Gunman Remains At Large

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Rhode Island authorities said late Sunday night that the man detained earlier in connection with the deadly mass shooting at Brown University will be released without charges, as new evidence has shifted the direction of the investigation and left the gunman still at large.

Attorney General Peter F. Neronha said investigators initially believed the man might have been tied to Saturday’s attack, which killed two students and wounded nine others inside a classroom at the Barus & Holley engineering building. The individual had been publicly identified earlier in the day after his name was provided by three senior law enforcement officials who spoke to NBC News and The Washington Post. But Neronha said that after extensive review of the evidence over the last 24 hours, “there is no basis to consider him a person of interest,” and the inquiry “now points in a different direction.”

Neronha called it “unfortunate that this person’s name was leaked to the public” and said investigators would “proceed very carefully” as they continue to evaluate tips, video, and digital forensics.

Providence Mayor Brett Smiley confirmed the release and acknowledged that authorities do not know whether the gunman remains in Rhode Island. “We are searching for additional video evidence,” he said, urging anyone with footage or information to contact law enforcement. Officials encouraged the public to submit relevant material through an FBI portal created for the case.

Police Chief Oscar L. Perez Jr. said a tip prompted the FBI to locate and detain the man earlier Sunday, but subsequent analysis showed the evidence did not support prosecuting him.

Gov. Daniel McKee said officials informed FBI Director Kash Patel ahead of the announcement and stressed that federal support remains fully engaged.

“The status of safety in our community remains unchanged,” Mayor Smiley said. “We believe that you remain safe in our community.”

The investigation into the shooting — which sent Brown University and nearby neighborhoods into lockdown — continues as authorities search for the gunman who fled after opening fire Saturday afternoon.

