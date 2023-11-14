Obituary: Alan “Buster” Jesse Souza (1959-2023)

Alan “Buster” Jesse Souza, 63, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, died peacefully at home on November 12, 2023. He was the husband of Joanne (Reynolds) Souza.

Born in Newport, RI on November 15, 1959, He was the son of Jesse and Angela (Providente) Souza. Alan worked for Town of Portsmouth Public Works as an Equipment Operator for 28 years. During his career he enjoyed 4 of those years as the highway department Foreman on Prudence Island. After his retirement in October 2013, he spent three years working at Green Valley Country Club as a greens keeper, and another three years with the RI Turnpike & Bridge Authority.

Outside of work, Buster was always busy, a social guy, he was out and about visiting friends and family, helping out with anything that was asked of him. He was also a classic car buff, most recently keeping a 1968 Chevy Pickup in tip top shape. Since he was a young man, he adored the Pittsburgh Steelers and was as dedicated a fan as you would meet. He enjoyed the Boston Red Sox through the ups and downs, and enjoyed watching boxing and wrestling.

Always busy, he worked out at the ICON Boxing Gym in Bristol and then was a member of the Swansea YMCA where he continued his boxing training, and he developed a great group of friends. Buster enjoyed all kinds of music, especially Alice Cooper, and when he finally sat down at home, he relaxed with the movie classics, especially with Clint Eastwood and John Wayne.

Buster loved life, and appreciated everything he had, especially his family. He is survived by his wife of 39 years Joanne and his children Brian Souza and Michelle Souza both of Portsmouth. He also leaves five sisters, Sharon Botelho (George) of Newport, RI, Barbara Gonsalves of Bristol, RI, Diane Carlson (James) of Bradenton, FL, Pamela Kane (Sean) of Portsmouth, RI, and Christine Mercier (Roger) of Little Compton, RI, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Alan is preceded in death by his parents and his brothers-in-law Michael Gonsalves, James B. Reynolds, and Francis M. Reynolds.

Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, November 18, 2023 from 3:00-6:00pm at Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth. Funeral services will be on Sunday, November 19 at 12:30pm in the Connors Funeral Home.

Donations in his memory may be made to the Swansea YMCA, 271 Sharps Lot Road, Swansea, MA 02777.

